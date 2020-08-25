Spying on fear in the wild: Q&A with ecologist Meredith Palmer

In the late 1990s, a Yale ecologist named Oswald Schmitz and his students made an interesting discovery by gluing spiders’ mouths shut. Schmitz’s team placed the glued spiders in enclosed fields alongside grasshoppers, and observed how both behaved over time. What they found was even when the spiders were rendered toothless, their presence still changed their prey’s actions: the grasshoppers grazed mostly when the spiders slept, they ate less, and as a result they mated less, resulting in fewer offspring. Fear of the spiders was so powerful that it actually changed the ecosystem that the insects lived in. Would the same be true of lions and gazelles? “Of course, I can’t go to the Serengeti with a bucket of glue and glue a lion’s mouth closed,” says Meredith Palmer, an ecologist at Princeton University who studies fear ecology — an underrecognized, but significant, facet of animals’ lives. Working primarily in Africa as well as in North America, Palmer has found a way to scale up Schmitz’s experiment without glue, thanks to some simple, but powerful, new technology. “Camera traps and other technology have really been the catalyst for this. They’ve allowed us to start asking all kinds of really fascinating questions about species interactions,” she says. “They allow me to study the behavior of hundreds of thousands of individual animals that I’m monitoring across 1,200 square kilometer [460 square miles of] landscapes — and I need very fine-scale, high-resolution information about what these players are doing in this predator-prey game.”…This article was originally published on Mongabay

