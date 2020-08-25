Study revealing New Guinea’s plant life ‘first step’ toward protection

New Guinea’s diversity of life, cultures and landscapes has long inspired prominent scientists, from Alfred Russel Wallace to Jared Diamond. Sitting just below the equator at the nexus of Asia and Australia-anchored Oceania, the island’s expansive coastline rings a rugged interior that stretches to 4,000-meter-high (13,000-foot) mountains and active volcanoes. The people who live on the island speak more than a thousand languages. And there are 843 species of birds alone that call the island home, according to Avibase, the global bird database. So it was little surprise to many researchers when a study cataloging New Guinea’s plant species came out Aug. 5 in the journal Nature, confirming that it’s the most botanically diverse island on Earth. “You go above it in a helicopter, and there’s just a huge gorge, then a massive, vertical mountain and then another huge gorge and then another mountain,” Mason Campbell, a botanist and adjunct research fellow at James Cook University in Cairns, Australia, said in an interview. The habitats are “ideal for speciation,” added Campbell, who wasn’t involved in the research. “They get isolated quite easily from one another and start diverging.” A joint expedition of the Papua New Guinea Forest Research Institute and Kew Gardens, supported by the residents of Indagen Village. Image courtesy of Royal Botanic Gardens, Kew. The authors came up with a list of 13,634 plant species on the island — nearly 2,000 more than Madagascar, the island with the planet’s second-most diverse vegetation. But along with that floristic splendor,…This article was originally published on Mongabay

