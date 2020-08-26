‘It’s taking away our wise men’: COVID-19 hits Peru’s Indigenous people hard

“This pandemic is taking away our wise men,” Zebelio Kayap, the Indigenous leader of the Organization of Border Communities of Cenepa (ODEFROC), says in a broken voice. Kayap speaks with indignation about what is happening in the communities of the Awajún and Wampis peoples in the Peruvian Amazon. “So far 35 people have died from coronavirus in the Awajún and Wampis communities. One of them is Santiago Manuin,” Kayap says. Santiago Manuin Valera fought for his life for two weeks. The Awajún Indigenous leader had survived a submachine gun blast during the Indigenous uprising in Bagua province in 2009 — known as the Baguazo — but died on July 1 of COVID-19. Health personnel visit the Cenepa communities in the Peruvian Amazon. Image by Chávez Wajuyat Shimbucat. Manuin died in the city of Chiclayo, a day after being admitted to Luis Heysen Inchustegui Hospital, and after spending several days at Heroes del Cenepa Hospital in Bagua that was not equipped with oxygen. A request for help for Manuin had circulated on social media since June 18, when he was admitted to the health center of Santa María de Nieva, the capital of Condorcanqui province in the Amazon region. Peru is among the top 10 countries with the highest number of coronavirus infections. According to the umbrella organization of the Indigenous organizations of the Amazon Basin (COICA) there are currently 3,639 Indigenous people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Peru, and a death toll of 379. That makes it the second-highest Amazonian…This article was originally published on Mongabay

