Brazil green recovery plan could boost economy, add jobs, cut emissions: Report

Rainbow over the Amazon’s Tapajós River. According to WRI, there are pragmatic strategies for implementing sound environmental policies and curbing deforestation in Brazil, while also yielding significant economic benefits for the nation. Image by Todd Southgate / Greenpeace. Shifting to a low carbon economy could boost Brazil’s economic growth and reduce carbon emissions by up to 33%, a new study led by the World Resources Institute (WRI) finds. Investments into greener industry, energy and agriculture, according to the report published this August, could generate an extra US $325-$525 billion in GDP over the next ten years, while also reversing damage to Brazil’s environmental reputation, improving access to international investments and green bonds. “We went into this asking if there would be a trade-off, protecting the climate in detriment to the economy, or if it’s a win-win situation,” WRI Climate Policy Director Carolina Genin told Mongabay. “What we found was that the low carbon scenarios were all better than business-as-usual.” Economic benefits of the various WRI low carbon scenarios. Image courtesy of WRI. Under Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, deforestation rates and Amazon fires are soaring, environmental agencies have been defunded, regulations have been drastically reduced, and climate scientists have been routinely sacked allegedly for publishing data on deforestation. His administration has also green-lighted illegal farms on indigenous lands and is pushing hard to open conservation units and indigenous reserves to mining and agribusiness. But as Brazil prepares its plan for economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the benefits of adopting climate-friendly…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay