Covid-19: Five ways to avoid catching the virus indoors

From BBC
By David Shukman
BBC News science editor
Related TopicsCoronavirus pandemic
Good ventilation could be the key to avoiding coronavirus as autumn approaches and people spend more time indoors.
For months we’ve been told to wash our hands and maintain social distancing to beat coronavirus.
But scientists and engineers say we also need to think about the air we breathe, as children go back to school and more people return to offices.
Good ventilation matters in five ways.
1: If it’s stuffy, walk away
When you walk into a room and the air feels stale, something is wrong with the ventilation.
Not enough fresh air is being introduced, which increases your chances of getting infected by coronavirus.
Recent research shows that in confined spaces there can be “airborne transmission” of the virus – with tiny virus particles lingering in the air.
He says that it’s vital to have a flow of clean air:
“If you’ve got someone who’s infected in a building, and you’re bringing in plenty of outside air, you’re diluting whatever infectious material they’re giving off. You’re reducing the risk of other people becoming infected.”
2: Look up at the air conditioning
From offices to shops, air conditioning is welcome on hot days – but check the type of unit.
The simplest is a slender white box