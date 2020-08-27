Covid-19: Five ways to avoid catching the virus indoors

From BBC

By David Shukman
BBC News science editor

Good ventilation could be the key to avoiding coronavirus as autumn approaches and people spend more time indoors.

For months we’ve been told to wash our hands and maintain social distancing to beat coronavirus.

But scientists and engineers say we also need to think about the air we breathe, as children go back to school and more people return to offices.

Good ventilation matters in five ways.

1: If it’s stuffy, walk away

When you walk into a room and the air feels stale, something is wrong with the ventilation.

Not enough fresh air is being introduced, which increases your chances of getting infected by coronavirus.

Recent research shows that in confined spaces there can be “airborne transmission” of the virus – with tiny virus particles lingering in the air.

According to workplace regulations set up before the pandemic, everyone should get 10 litres of fresh air every second, and that matters more than ever now.

So if a place seems stuffy, just turn around and leave, says Dr Hywel Davies, technical director of the Chartered Institution of Building Services Engineers.

He says that it’s vital to have a flow of clean air:

“If you’ve got someone who’s infected in a building, and you’re bringing in plenty of outside air, you’re diluting whatever infectious material they’re giving off. You’re reducing the risk of other people becoming infected.”

2: Look up at the air conditioning

From offices to shops, air conditioning is welcome on hot days – but check the type of unit.

The simplest is a slender white box

