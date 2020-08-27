Latin America unites to fight global inequalities in new regional pact

QUITO — COVID-19 has made it hard to ignore the gaping social and economic inequalities and environmental destruction worldwide, particularly in the global south. That’s why researchers and social movements across Latin America have joined forces to push for, and collaborate on, creating real systemic changes in the new Ecosocial Pact of the South. More than 2,800 experts from Mexico to Argentina have already signed the pact; they include lawyers, economists, environmentalists, Indigenous and Afro-descendent community leaders, and other activists. The agreement lists nine alternative policy proposals for communities, local governments and public institutions to adopt to achieve social and environmental justice across the region and “alter the balance of power.” “The crisis laid bare by the pandemic has worsened inequalities and shows that our future is at stake,” reads the online document. “Taking up proposals developed collectively in different contexts, we are proposing a social, ecological, economic and intercultural pact for Latin America.” The list of proposals includes things like building post-extractivist economies and societies; prioritizing food sovereignty, local health care systems and autonomous local societies; and rethinking local communication networks to provide real alternatives to dominant corporate media. It also includes proposals that will inevitably require participation from governments and institutions, like canceling external debt, ensuring a universal basic income, and renegotiating terms of trade to create more sovereign international integration. “We are raising our voices from the south, not only with complaints but also with alternative proposals,” says Alberto Acosta, an economist and one of the authors…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay