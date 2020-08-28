A mysterious heart bone in chimps points to cardiac disease

In 2008, a chimpanzee named Dorothy died suddenly due to heart failure at Sanaga-Yong Chimpanzee Rescue in Cameroon. This year, another chimp battling cardiovascular disease, Tojo, died at Twycross Zoo in the U.K. For more than a decade, scientists have puzzled over heart troubles rife in chimps, monitoring those under human custody and analyzing their hearts. Now, the revelation of something startling inside these endangered primates’ hearts could advance chimp health and conservation. Some chimp hearts contain an unusual bone called an os cordis, according to a paper published in Scientific Reports by researchers from the U.K. The bone is just a few millimeters long, and researchers are not yet sure how it forms. But since it’s more prevalent in chimps with heart disease, the authors believe its discovery provides a marker for this deadly illness and could have a big impact on efforts to boost the species’ welfare and survival. “It was really a surprise because chimps are well studied,” says corresponding author Catrin Rutland, an anatomy and developmental genetics professor at the University of Nottingham’s School of Veterinary Science and Medicine. “We could see this dense body inside the heart, and immediately I thought, ‘That looks like an os cordis!’” While it occurs without heart complications in grazing animals, dogs and otters, the os cordis has yet to be found in other apes. Investigations into whether they have it, too, are underway. Groups are collaborating across the world to identify risk factors for heart disorders in apes, allow…This article was originally published on Mongabay

