Back from the brink, baby Burmese roofed turtles make their debut

Once considered extinct, the Burmese roofed turtle (Batagur trivittata) was brought back from the brink by an ambitious conservation program. Now, almost 30 years after its rediscovery in the wild, scientists have finally gotten around to describing the hatchlings of this little-known river turtle. Photos and descriptions of hatchlings and eggs, as well as some background information about the conservation of the species were recently published in the journal Zootaxa by scientists from Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Myanmar, Turtle Survival Alliance (TSA), Global Wildlife Conservation, and Georgetown University. A newly hatched Burmese roofed turtle. Note the egg-tooth (caruncle), which is used to cut through the egg when the turtle hatches. It is then lost during the two months after hatching. Photo by Myo Min Win/WCS Myanmar (Platt et al 2020). The newly hatched turtle shows its umbilical scar, where it was attached to a nutrient-giving yolk sack. This scar will disappear in a few weeks. Photo by Myo Min Win (Platt et al 2020). The Burmese roofed turtle is the second-most critically endangered turtle in the world. Once abundant, hunting and overexploitation of eggs has driven the population to near-extinction, with only five or six adult females and two adult males known to exist in the wild today. The species was presumed extinct until 2001, when researchers found the shell of a recently killed turtle in a village along the Dokhtawady River in Myanmar. Shortly after, a U.S. turtle collector found a living turtle at a wildlife market in China.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

