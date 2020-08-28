Despite expanding fires, Brazil suspends operations to combat Amazon deforestation

Update: shortly after this post was published, the Ministério do Meio Ambiente (MMA) – Brazil’s Ministry of Environment – announced it had reached a deal to secure funding to maintain operations. Despite surging forest fires and deforestation in Earth’s largest rainforest, Brazil’s Ministry of the Environment announced it will suspend all operations to combat illegal deforestation and fire in the Amazon and Pantanal on Monday, August 31. In a statement published on its official web site, the ministry said it would demobilize staff and resources across two agencies: the environmental protection agency IBAMA and the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation (ICMBio). The suspension affects 1,805 firefighters, 401 inspectors, six helicopters, 144 vehicles, and ten aircraft. The ministry said the decision is a product of a federal budget cut of 60.6 million Brazilian real ($11.26 million). Hotspots in an area with degraded forest, in Itanhangá, Mato Grosso state. © Christian Braga / Greenpeace Greenpeace Brazil quickly condemned the move. “By ending fire fighting and environmental enforcement in the midst of the raging annual fires and a global pandemic, Bolsonaro is escalating his radical attacks on the climate. All year, as deforestation has increased, his government has actively undermined the rights of Indigenous Peoples — the best forest guardians — and has dismantled crucial environmental law enforcement. The government is once again extending an invitation to criminals to keep burning the forest,” said Mariana Mota, Public Policy Coordinator at Greenpeace Brazil in a statement. “This administration emboldens culprits in their illicit…This article was originally published on Mongabay

