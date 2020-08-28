Indonesian fishers opposed to dredging project hit by ‘criminalization’ bid

JAKARTA/MAKASSAR — Activists in Indonesia have slammed what they call the authorities’ campaign of criminalization against a fishing community protesting against the development of a port on their coast. Police arrested four fishermen from the Sangkarrang Islands in the eastern region of Sulawesi on Aug. 14 on charges of “desecrating the national currency.” The head of the local chapter of the Indonesian Forum for the Environment (Walhi), which is advocating for the fishing community, says he has also been subjected to online attacks from anonymous groups. “This case is obviously a form of criminalization,” said Edy Kurniawan, a lawyer at the Legal Aid Institute (LBH) in Makassar, the capital of South Sulawesi province, who is representing the fishermen. The Makassar New Port is slated to become a key logistics hub for Indonesia’s eastern region. Image by Wahyu Chandra/Mongabay Indonesia. Shutting down protest The charges stem from the fishing community’s opposition to the Makassar New Port venture, a 90 trillion rupiah ($6.2 billion) “nationally strategic project.” Under the project, 1,428 hectares (3,529 acres) along the city’s coast will be converted by 2025 for the new port, including through land reclamation, for which the builders are dredging sand from the nearby Sangkarrang Islands. But the dredging activity, which began in February this year, has disturbed traditional fishing areas and led to smaller catches and a loss of income for fishers, according to the community and environmental activists. The fishers have staged a series of protests, including blocking a dredging ship and staging…This article was originally published on Mongabay

