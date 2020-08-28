Park rangers, the guardians of Ecuador’s biodiversity, face job insecurity

* This story is a journalistic collaboration between Mongabay Latam and GK of Ecuador. Instability and financial crisis wrought by COVID-19 have reached the national parks of Ecuador. On June 20, the Association of Park Rangers of Ecuador (AGE) sent a letter to the minister of environment and water, Paulo Arturo Proaño, asking him to reinstate 193 rangers, specialists and area chiefs who were dismissed the day before. The workers, from the National System of Protected Areas (SNAP), are considered essential for the conservation of the most biodiverse terrestrial, marine and coastal ecosystems in the country. Without them, national parks and marine reserves — including iconic sites like Yasuní National Park or Galápagos Marine Reserve — would be left without specialized keepers. Ecuador has 56 protected areas that constitute 20% of its territory. The park rangers are responsible, 365 days a year, for conserving the biological diversity of these places and also providing alternatives for the sustainable development of their natural resources. Without them, the constitutional right to live in a healthy and ecologically balanced environment cannot be guaranteed, nor can the conservation of the country’s natural and biodiverse resources be guaranteed, according to AGE. “This is not a labor law fight,” says Augusto Granda, president of AGE, “but a fight for the right of nature.” During the pandemic they have continued their work as normal. They have received biosafety supplies — masks and antiseptic gels — to do so. This is important as they remain in constant contact with…This article was originally published on Mongabay

