The other Corona: Rescued pangolin is a rehabilitation success story

When the wild pangolin was rescued, she was in bad shape: dehydrated, emaciated, and weighing a mere 4.9 kilograms (10.8 pounds). She was also very young, but this was a good thing when it came to her chances of survival. Each year, thousands of wild pangolins are caught and sold into the wildlife trade, most of them from Africa. Last year alone, authorities managed to confiscate more than 97 tons of scales from more than 150,000 African pangolins, according to the African Pangolin Working Group. Pangolins are especially valued for their scales, which are a prized ingredient in traditional Chinese medicine, but their meat is also considered to be a delicacy in many countries. The scale of this illicit trade is swiftly driving all eight species of pangolin toward extinction. But sometimes, law enforcement is able to intervene and save a life, which is what happened for a young Temminck’s pangolin (Smutsia temminckii) named Corona, or Cory for short. Corona the pangolin at Manyoni Reserve. Image by Casey Pratt / Love Africa Marketing. On Feb. 4, 2020, members of the African Pangolin Working Group (APWG), working alongside intelligence and security units, managed to intervene in the sale of the pangolin. Ray Jansen, chairman of APWG, posed as a buyer, and when he met with the poachers to complete the sale, he called in the police. Cory, who was estimated to be about 2 years old, was immediately taken to Johannesburg Wildlife Veterinary Hospital for treatment. She was underweight, dehydrated, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay