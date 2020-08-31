Ex-Wall Street ‘quant’ wields data to replant charred Madagascar rainforests

In his previous life, Matt Hill worked on Wall Street as a quantitative analyst (a.k.a. a “quant”) for stock portfolios worth billions of dollars. Now, at the helm of a forest conservation nonprofit in Madagascar, he finds himself applying the same data-driven approach he used in his former career to restore the island’s imperiled forests. Madagascar is on track to lose all of its rainforest within 60 years, according to a recent paper in the journal Nature Climate Change. That loss would be devastating from an ecological standpoint, as many of the plants and animals living in those forests are endemic to Madagascar. It would also threaten the livelihoods of millions of people who depend on the rainforest for their food, shelter, medicine, and fuelwood. These days, Hill lives on a 5-hectare (12-acre) farm on Madagascar’s east coast, around 100 kilometers (60 miles) south of the city of Toamasina, with his wife, Catherine Sangotra Hill, who grew up there, and their 3-year-old daughter. His parents-in-law, who live in the same village, lead a traditional Malagasy lifestyle. They get nearly everything they need from the rainforest on the extended family’s communal land and surrounding fragments, from the palm leaves they stitched together to make their thatched roof, to the curative tea leaves Sangotra Hill’s mother gathers whenever a family member falls sick. But that’s becoming harder and harder. “It used to be she’d walk five minutes to find that plant. Now she’ll walk two hours,” Hill says. His mission is to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

