Fishing for change: Local management of Amazon’s largest fish also empowers women

When harvest season comes to the Amazon, Irlene das Graças da Cunha de Figueiredo’s day revolves around fish. During a handful of days every year, when the floodwaters of the river are high, she and her community of São Raimundo share a singular purpose: harvesting a massive fish they call pirarucu. Irlene is in charge of a group of women who process these fish. From dawn to dusk, they work quickly to eviscerate thousands of pounds of pirarucu before immersing them in ice to be shipped to market. It’s hard work, but it’s a dramatic change compared to just a few years ago, when Irlene worked in agriculture for subsistence — but received no income. Thanks to a co-management system that engages Amazonian communities in the management of pirarucu, also known as arapaima, women like Irlene can now earn their own income independent of their husbands or fathers. In many communities, women have also gained a level of respect within the fishing industry that previously did not exist. “The biggest change was learning, with the exchange of knowledge of women working together, to see the strength of women, their enthusiasm to get an income that they can say that is only theirs,” Irlene wrote in a WhatsApp message about her experience in the fishery. “This joy of having their own money and deciding alone how you will use it is very rewarding, and increases women’s freedom.” A new study led by Carolina Freitas, a recent Ph.D. graduate of Universidade Federal…This article was originally published on Mongabay

