Arrests as Extinction Rebellion protests begin across England

From BBC

At least 90 people have been arrested at climate change protests causing disruption across England.

Extinction Rebellion organised action in London and Manchester to urge the government to prepare for a “climate crisis”.

Campaigners were arrested after they sat in the middle of the road next to Parliament Square to stop traffic.

In Manchester, protesters have been urged to “reconsider their actions” following a rise in Covid-19 cases.

Extinction Rebellion said it planned to “peacefully disrupt the UK Parliament in London” with 10 days of demonstrations until MPs backed the Climate and Ecological Emergency Bill.

Other planned events in the capital include a “carnival of corruption”, which is due to take place outside the Treasury, and a “walk of shame” near the Bank of England.

Protester Karen Wildin, a 56-year-old tutor from Leicester, said: “I’m here today because I have serious concerns about the future of the planet – we need to put this above anything else.

“Never mind Covid, never mind A-levels, this is the biggest crisis facing us and we need to raise the message as loudly as possible.

“Not a lot has been done on this issue, everyone needs to hear the message.”

Sarah Lunnon, a member of Extinction Rebellion, said: “The failure to act on this issue will have a catastrophic impact on the future of us and the generations to come.

“We want to occupy Parliament Square to make our voices heard. Of course we’re in the middle of a pandemic but we’re balancing the risk, this is the biggest issue facing us.”

The Metropolitan Police said Tuesday’s gathering could only take place off the main roads at Parliament Square Gardens between 08:00 BST and 19:00. Boats, vehicles, trailers or other structures were banned from the procession.

The same rules apply for Wednesday’s demonstrations.

The Met said as of 18:00 Tuesday a total of 90