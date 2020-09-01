Discovery of threatened species drives bid to protect Vietnam forest

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam — Recently disclosed results from an extensive survey have revealed the presence of several highly endangered species in a forest that is not currently under any legal protection in Vietnam’s central highlands. Fauna & Flora International (FFI) and GreenViet, a biodiversity conservation NGO based in Da Nang, undertook months of fieldwork involving human observation and 130 remote camera traps in Kon Plong. This rural district is located northwest of Kon Tum, a growing city of 200,000 that is the capital of the province of the same name. According to a press release on the biodiversity survey, more than 120 species of mammals and birds were recorded in Kon Plong, including the critically endangered gray-shanked douc langur (Pygathrix cinerea), a monkey endemic to Vietnam, as well as the northern yellow-cheeked gibbon (Nomascus gabriellae), Owston’s palm civet (Chrotogale owstoni), pygmy slow loris (Nycticebus pygmaeus) — all endangered species — Asiatic black bear (Ursus thibetanus), otters and forest cats. A separate biodiversity summary notes that Kon Plong is likely home to the largest gray-shanked douc langur population in Vietnam, while the Owston’s palm civet population is also significant, as the species has been decimated by snares and hunting in national parks elsewhere in the country. Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of Kon Plong’s forests, which span 84,000 hectares (207,600 acres), is that they are currently managed for forestry and watershed services, meaning no specific biodiversity protection is in place. Ha Thang Long, the chairman of GreenViet, started working…This article was originally published on Mongabay

