For Brazil’s most trafficked parrot, the poaching is relentless

It’s a natural phenomenon that you could set your calendar by: every August, the turquoise-fronted parrots (Amazona aestiva) of Brazil’s Cerrado biome start laying their eggs. The chicks hatch soon after, and by November have left the nest. The cycle is so constant that every year, for decades, poachers have been stealing eggs and chicks from the nests to supply the illegal pet trade. There are no precise figures for the number of birds that get caught or die in this process, but it’s believed to be in the thousands each year. “In the São Paulo metropolitan area alone, undoubtedly more than 12,000 hatchlings are brought every year to supply illegal sales,” says Marcelo Pavlenco Rocha, president of the NGO SOS Fauna. Rocha has been following the illegal trafficking of turquoise-fronted parrots in the Cerrado for 18 years. Gláucia Helena Fernandes Seixas, a researcher and coordinator of Projeto Papagaio-verdadeiro (Turquoise-fronted Parrot Project), says more than 11,000 chicks have entered the Wild Animal Rehabilitation Center (CRAS) at the Mato Grosso do Sul Environmental Institute (IMASUL) after being seized by state agencies over the past 32 years. And this is just the tip of the iceberg; most of the poached birds are never confiscated, Seixas points out. Dozens of turquoise-fronted parrot chicks were recovered in a seizure in Ourinhos, São Paulo state. Image courtesy of the Federal Highway Police. “Considering the fact that many chicks die during the different phases of this illegal process, which involves taking them from their nests, holding…This article was originally published on Mongabay

