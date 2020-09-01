Friday night follies: Brazil cuts deforestation funding, then restores it

Environment Minister Ricardo Salles released an official note Friday evening announcing the suspension of all operations to combat fires and deforestation in the Amazon and Pantanal biomes by government agencies. Image by José Cruz/Agência Brasil. In a move that aroused both consternation and confusion, the Jair Bolsonaro government’s Ministry of the Environment (MMA) last Friday at 4:58 PM canceled all funding to combat illegal deforestation and fires in the Amazon and the Pantanal biomes on the part of IBAMA, the nation’s environmental agency, and ICMBio, its national park service, citing budgetary constraints. The government fully reversed itself three hours later and restored the funding. According to MMA’s original Friday announcement, it was cutting R $60 million (US $11.1 million) from IBAMA’s and ICMBio’s budgets at the behest of two government ministries — the Secretariat of Government/SEGOV (headed by General Luiz Eduardo Ramos), and the Civil House of the Presidency of the Republic (led by General Walter Braga Netto), with the decision communicated via the Ministry of the Economy (headed by Paulo Guedes). However, that budgetary decision makes no sense from a purely financial point of view, according to an analyst questioned by Mongabay. Suely Araújo is a senior public policy specialist at the Climate Observatory (OC), a coalition of 52 Brazilian civil society organizations, and she is also a former president of IBAMA. Araújo says the administration’s justification for the announced cuts makes for a poor explanation. General Luiz Eduardo Ramos, chief of the Secretariat of Government/SEGOV (right) with President…This article was originally published on Mongabay

