Madagascar giant frog is a new species, but also a deep-fried delicacy

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Traditionally called radaka, large frog species endemic to Madagascar are appreciated for their delicate taste, which is similar to chicken. Although people have hunted the frogs for ages, scientific knowledge of them remains limited, and measures to protect them are little respected. Now, genetic sequencing has enabled scientists to identify a new member of the giant frog genus Mantidactylus. According to a study published in the Journal of Natural History in May, the genus Mantidactylusincludes 32 scientifically recognized species in Madagascar. For a long time, two of these — giant frogs endemic to the island — have held the attention of researchers for their very large size: M. guttulatus is the country's largest frog, with a body length of 12 centimeters (4.7 inches), and M. grandidieri, with a body length of nearly 11 cm (4.2 in). Genetic analysis of these species enabled researchers to discover that they comprised not two but three species of frog. The third will be called M. radaka in reference to the common name, radaka. "It is highly probable that other species belonging to the same group exist," Christian Randrianantoandro, a biologist at the University of Antananarivo and co-author of the study, told Mongabay. "But the time to precisely identify them has not yet arrived. At this stage, the data about them remains largely insufficient." From a morphological perspective, it's easy for even the most experienced scientists to confuse M. guttulatus and M. grandidieri, as they are so similar.

