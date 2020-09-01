Paper giant APP linked to Indonesia peat clearing despite sustainability vow

JAKARTA — Suppliers to Indonesia’s biggest producer of pulpwood for paper cleared an area of carbon-rich peatland 10 times the size of New York City’s Central Park, in possible violation of its sustainability commitments, a new analysis by Greenpeace shows. The conservation NGO used freely available satellite imagery and detailed spatial information to determine that nearly 3,500 hectares (8,650 acres) of peatland, an area the size of 6,500 football fields, was cleared in three concessions with ties to Asia Pulp & Paper (APP) between August 2018 and June 2020. Peat clearing is typically done ahead of planting pulpwood trees such as acacia and eucalyptus. The concessions, on the island of Sumatra, are held by the companies PT Arara Abadi (AA), PT Bumi Andalas Permai (BAP) and PT Bumi Mekar Hijau (BMH), which are either owned by APP or are major suppliers to the company. The largest peat clearing was found in the BMH concession and spanned 2,110 hectares (5,213 acres) from August 2018, followed by BAP with 1,200 hectares (2,965 acres) in the same period, and AA with 170 hectares (420 acres) from January 2020. The analysis by Greenpeace Southeast Asia also found 53 kilometers (32 miles) of drainage canals dug in the same period, a practice that dries out the moist peat layer and renders it highly susceptible to catching fire. Sumatra is routinely blanketed with toxic haze from peat fires, which represent both a public health threat and a major source of greenhouse gas emissions. All three concession…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay