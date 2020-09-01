What is a kinkajou? Candid Animal Cam meets the animal that is neither a bear nor an ape

Camera traps bring you closer to the secretive natural world and are an important conservation tool to study wildlife. This week we’re meeting the kinkajou. Kinkajous are called “honey bears,” “night apes” and “nightwalkers,” but they are neither primates nor bears. Kinkajous are a tropical rainforest mammal closely related to raccoons, olingos and coatis. They live in the forests of Central and South America, from southern Mexico to Bolivia. Kinkajous are rarely seen by people due to their nocturnal habits. They sleep during the day in tree hollows in family units and search for food at night. Although they are classified as carnivores and have sharp teeth, their diet consists mainly of fruit, particularly figs and so, they may play an important role in seed dispersal. Watch the video to learn more about them! Special thanks to Osa Conservation for sharing their footage with us. The videos were obtained during an arboreal study investigating the use and importance of spider monkeys sleeping in trees and latrines for ecological interactions and forest regeneration. You can read the published paper here. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Youtube channel and hit the bell icon to make sure you never miss a camera trap video again! Banner image: Kinkajou at a rescue center in Peru. Photo by Rhett A. Butler Romi Castagnino is Mongabay’s bilingual writer. Find her on Twitter and Instagram: @romi_castagnino Review questions for educators These questions can help provide a framework for exploring topics presented in this story.…This article was originally published on Mongabay

