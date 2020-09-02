Black holes: Cosmic signal rattles Earth after 7 billion years

From BBC

Imagine the energy of eight Suns released in an instant.

This is the gravitational “shockwave” that spread out from the biggest merger yet observed between two black holes.

The signal from this event travelled for some seven billion years to reach Earth but was still sufficiently strong to rattle laser detectors in the US and Italy in May last year.

Researchers say the colliding black holes produced a single entity with a mass 142 times that of our Sun.

This is noteworthy. Science has long traced the presence of black holes on the sky that are quite a bit smaller or even very much larger. But this new observation inaugurates a novel class of so-called intermediate-sized black holes in the range of 100-1,000 Sun (or solar) masses.

The analysis is the latest to come out of the international LIGO–VIRGO collaboration, which operates three super-sensitive gravitational wave-detection systems in America and Europe.

What is a black hole?A black hole is a region of space where matter has collapsed in on itself The gravitational pull is so strong that nothing, not event light, can escape Black holes will emerge from the explosive demise of certain large stars But some are truly gargantuan and are billions of times the mass of our Sun How these monsters – found at galaxy centres – formed is unknown Black holes are detected from the way they influence their surroundings They produce observable gravitational waves as they spiral in to each other

The collaboration’s laser interferometer instruments “listen” for the vibrations in space-time that are generated by truly cataclysmic cosmic events – and on 21 May, 2019, they were all triggered by a sharp signal lasting just one-tenth of a second.

Computer algorithms determined the source to be the end-stage moments