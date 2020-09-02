Booster rocket for Nasa Moon missions set for critical test

From BBC

Engineers are preparing to test a booster rocket that will help send Americans back to the Moon in 2024.

Two of these boosters form part of Nasa’s massive Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, the biggest launcher built since the Saturn V in the 1960s.

The huge Solid Rocket Boosters (SRBs) provide most of the thrust in the first two minutes of the SLS’s ride to space.

One of the rockets will be fired while secured to the ground at a test site in Promontory, Utah.

The two-minute-long test is scheduled to take place at 14:40 EDT (19:40 BST) on Wednesday at a facility operated by aerospace giant Northrop Grumman.

It is designed to test the performance and manufacturing quality of the rocket motor. It will also help teams evaluate potential new materials, processes, and improvements for the boosters beyond the first landing on the Moon in 2024.

Measuring 54m (177ft) long and 4m (12ft) wide, the SLS booster is the largest and most powerful solid propellant booster ever built.

Space Launch System (SLS) Designed to send the Orion spacecraft, astronauts and cargo to the Moon Consists of a core stage with two attached solid rocket boosters Four RS-25 engines sit at the base of the core stage; they’re the same engines used on the space shuttle orbiter The core stage stands 98m (322ft) tall in its initial, or Block 1, configuration. The Block 1 SLS can send more than 27 metric tonnes (59,500 pounds) to orbits beyond the Moon. SLS will produce 8.8 million pounds (39.5 Meganewtons) of maximum thrust, 15% more than the Saturn V rocket used for the Apollo missions

It burns around six tonnes of propellant every second, generating more thrust than 14 four-engine jumbo commercial airliners.

The SLS consists of a huge core stage with four engines at its base. Two