Coronavirus caused by ‘unbalancing’ of nature: Q&A with Indigenous leader Levi Sucre Romero

While COVID-19 caught most of the world off guard, Indigenous environmental leader Levi Sucre Romero says he foresaw the potential for a pandemic all along. "There is an understanding with Indigenous peoples that this virus and others are a product of wrong management of natural resources in the world," says Romero, the coordinator of the Mesoamerican Alliance of Peoples and Forests (AMPB), an alliance of indigenous organizations in Central America that advocates for the proper management of local forests. Romero is an Indigenous leader representing the Bribri peoples of Costa Rica. The Bribri live in Talamanca canton, Limón province, in the southeast of the country, and are one of only two tribes in Costa Rica that never had contact with the Spanish. Levi Sucre Romero, an Indigenous environmental leader of the Bribri people, photographed in his community in Talamanca, Costa Rica. Image courtesy of Joel Redman/If Not Us Then Who? According to Romero, COVID-19 has harmed the Bribri community and other Indigenous communities in many ways. He says Indigenous communities in the region lack access to quality health care, information in their local languages, and support from the governments that have mostly focused their COVID-19 relief efforts on cities. Romero says he's proud that his local communities are nevertheless quickly adapting to a post-pandemic world, even with minimal help from the outside world. The Indigenous communities of Costa Rica are organizing their own food delivery systems and reestablishing their food sovereignty, in preparation for a catastrophic, post-pandemic economy.

