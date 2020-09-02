Infrastructure plans imperil Latin America’s forests: Analysis

A wave of planned “mega” infrastructure projects across the tropics of Latin America threaten the region’s forests and the biodiversity and carbon they contain, a group of scientists warned Aug. 26 in the journal Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. As the COVID-19 pandemic decimates communities, particularly those of Indigenous groups across the tropics, and pushes economies to the brink of collapse, governments and development banks continue to look to massive investments in roads, railways and dams as a salve to stem the lasting economic damage, the authors of the analysis report. The consortium of leading industrial and developing countries known as the G-20 expects global infrastructure spending to be nearly $80 trillion by 2040. The researchers, who represent a cross section of the social sciences, NGOs, and funding organizations, say that, contrary to such trends, the time for overhauling our approach to infrastructure development is now. “Taking advantage of this space requires ‘big’ thinking that reimagines the meaning of development, as well as ‘detail’ thinking to reevaluate how, when, and where infrastructure projects are pursued,” the team writes. Deforestation for soy along a road in the Bolivian Chaco. Image by Rhett A. Butler/Mongabay. Infrastructure projects can endanger the services that human life depends on, altering waterways and providing inroads for settlement and further destruction of the forest. A 2018 PNAS study led by Anthony Bebbington, the first author on the current paper and a professor of environment and society at Clark University in Massachusetts, found that the scale…This article was originally published on Mongabay

