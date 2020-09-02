Just half of major timber and pulp suppliers committed to zero deforestation: Report

Trucks loaded with freshly cut logs transported for further processing, Gunung Lumut, East Kalimantan, Indonesia. Image by CIFOR found on Visualhunt / CC BY-NC-ND. Large companies trading in timber and other wood products meet just one quarter, on average, of the 22 best practice indicators for deforestation and biodiversity, according to the latest report published by the Sustainability Policy Transparency Toolkit (SPOTT) — a corporate transparency initiative launched in 2014 by the Zoological Society of London (ZSL). SPOTT publishes annual assessments for the 100 most significant companies trading in a particular forest commodity, such as timber, rubber, and palm oil. Each company’s policies are scored according to 175 environmental, social, and governance indicators, making the report “the first step in a robust due diligence process for anyone sourcing tropical timber or palm oil to have a clear idea of which companies have a good commitment in place,” said Charlie Hammans, Forestry Technical Advisor at SPOTT. Companies assessed in the 2020 Timber and Pulp Assessment received an average score across all indicators of 22.6% — up 2.2% from 2019, despite more stringent criteria this year. Companies met an average of just 26.7% of indicators in the deforestation and biodiversity category, but one criterion — commitment to zero conversion of natural forests — was achieved by 56% of firms. The SPOTT Timber and Pulp Assessment scored the 100 most significant timber and pulp traders against 175 criteria for environmental, social, and governance best practice. Image courtesy of SPOTT Timber and Pulp Assessment. Gap between policy and practice…This article was originally published on Mongabay

