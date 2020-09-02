Madagascar introduces stoves that burn rice husks instead of forests

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar — Charcoal is the main source of fuel Malagasy people burn at home, but its prevalence is accelerating the destruction of forests on an island famous for its biodiversity. To develop alternative energy sources that are not harmful to forests, a new project is proposing that people burn rice husks instead. On May 26, the Christian group Hetsika Fampiraisana Kristiana ho an’ny Firenena (HFKF) launched the ATIALA project (Aza Tapahana Intsony ny Ala, or “stop deforestation” in Malagasy) in the capital Antananarivo. With support from the environment ministry, the project introduced a new kind of stove that uses rice husks for fuel. According to HFKF calculations, 17 stoves will save 1 hectare (2.5 acres) of forest per year. The ATIALA stoves were specially designed by Faly Rasamimanana, the project’s coordinator and the director of a Iychee export company, Faly Export, that is based in the northeastern city of Toamasina. A new ATIALA rice husk-burning stove. The model brings water to boil in seven minutes, whereas widely used charcoal stoves take 10 minutes. Image courtesy of MEDD. Initially, HFKF will distribute the ATIALA stoves free of charge in two rural communities near the capital. The group intends to produce 1,000 stoves per week and distribute 100,000 throughout the country by the end of the year. Eventually it will sell the stoves for 30,000 Malagasy ariary apiece (around $8). The group is working with local administrative bodies and environmentally focused ministry partners to approach local communities and raise awareness about…This article was originally published on Mongabay

