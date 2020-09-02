Podcast: In the Amazon, women are key to forest conservation

On today’s episode of the Mongabay Newscast we take a look at how women are leading the charge to protect the Amazon rainforest, the largest rainforest in the world. Listen here: Mongabay has published a number of stories lately focused on successful Amazonian conservation initiatives led by women, and we wanted to highlight some of those stories on the podcast today. Joining us is Mongabay contributor Sarah Sax, who recently wrote about the Women Warriors of the Forest, an all-female indigenous group that is employing new tactics and building new alliances to protect the forests they call home. Sax joins us to discuss the Women Warriors and some of her other recent reporting that has centered women conservation leaders in the Amazon. We’re also speak with Dr. Dolors Armenteras, who was the subject of a recent profile published on Mongabay. Armenteras is known as a pioneer in the use of remote sensing to monitor forests and biodiversity, and has been named one of the most influential scientists studying forest fires. We discuss her work, the discrimination she has faced as a woman scientist, and how she is supporting the next generation of women scientists to help them overcome gender bias in science. Subscribe to the Mongabay Newscast on Android, the Google Podcasts app, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn, RSS, Castbox, Pocket Casts, or listen via Pandora or Spotify. You can also listen to all our episodes via the Mongabay website here on the podcast homepage. Or download our new app…This article was originally published on Mongabay

