State neglect means Indigenous Papuans’ victory over palm oil firm is shaky

JAKARTA — Indigenous rights activists have welcomed the cancellation of an oil palm plantation permit on Indigenous land in Indonesia’s Papua region. They say the case is a prime example of the need to officially recognize Indigenous land rights. On Aug. 14, the head of Sorong district in the province of West Papua issued a series of decrees revoking the various permits issued since 2011 to PT Mega Mustika Plantation (MMP) for 11,475 hectares (28,355 acres) of land in the district. The move came in response to a long-running campaign by the Indigenous Moi people against MMP and two other plantation companies — PT Inti Kebun Lestari (IKL) and PT Sorong Agro Sawitindo (SAS) — with concessions on the group’s ancestral lands. MMP’s concession included the Klaso forest, which the Moi consider a sacred part of their creation myth. “After a thorough study on oil palm plantation in Klaso, it’s decided to return [the area] to the citizens who own the rights to the ancestral land,” Johnny Kamuru, the Sorong district chief, said after personally handing over copies of the decrees revoking MMP’s permits to the Klaso Indigenous council chief, Danci Ulimpa. Franky Samperante, the executive director of the NGO Pusaka, which advocates for Indigenous rights across Indonesia, welcomed the decision. “The forests in Klaso are the place where the Moi Indigenous tribe get their education from,” he told Mongabay. “It’s for Indigenous education and it’s sacred.” Franky noted that Sorong district had a bylaw in place since 2017 recognizing…This article was originally published on Mongabay

