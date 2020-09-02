Survival of Indigenous communities at risk as Amazon fire season advances

This recently deforested area, now ablaze, is near the border of the Kaxarari Indigenous Reserve, in Lábrea, Amazonas state, Brazil; 17 Aug, 2020. CREDIT: © Christian Braga / Greenpeace. As the Amazon rainforest’s human-inflicted fire season advances — now counting nearly 700 major fires and half a million hectares burned over the last three months — the risk to Indigenous territories is growing: 86% of major fires detected in Indigenous Territories this year happened in the last two weeks, according to satellite data analyzed by the Monitoring of the Andean Amazon Project (MAAP). “Everyone is frightened and worried. Last year, the whole world watched as wildfires consumed the Amazon. This year, it’s looking even worse,” Sonia Guajajara, leader of the Brazil-based Association of Indigenous Peoples (APIB), told Mongabay. Fifteen of the Brazilian Amazon’s 674 major fires detected this year between May 28 and September 2, have burned inside Indigenous territories, according to MAAP data, which counts major blazes and filters out smaller fires that may not have big consequences for the forest. But even fires occurring outside of Indigenous territories have far-reaching consequences for Native peoples. The fires — following on the heels of the devastating COVID-19 pandemic that has claimed thousands of lives in Amazonia — produce heavy clouds of smoke that are disproportionately affecting Indigenous health. And for isolated Indigenous groups, fire is a direct threat to survival, wiping out their forest food sources, and in some cases, forcing them into contact with the modern world, and potentially, modern diseases to which…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay