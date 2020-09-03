$154b in capital has gone to 300 forest-risk companies since the Paris Agreement

Since the Paris climate agreement was signed in 2016, 300 companies at risk for contributing to deforestation have received at least $153.9 billion in financing, according to a new analysis by Forests and Finance. By trawling through publicly available bank records, corporate disclosure sheets, filings, and media records, researchers from the group were able to track more than 50,000 financial deals from across the world, publishing the results of their investigation in a searchable database this week. The 300 companies that were analyzed received capital in the form of loans or investments and were involved in the production of pulp and paper, beef, palm oil, soy, rubber, or timber. “We’re not directly accusing any of these companies of deforestation,” said Merel van der Mark, coordinator of the Forests and Finance Coalition, a joint project between six research and environmental advocacy groups. “We’re just saying they’re deforestation-risk companies because historically companies operating in these sectors have been linked to deforestation.” The Forests and Finance database has existed since 2016, but this is the first year that it was expanded to include companies operating in Brazil or Central and West Africa. Previously it only gathered data on those working in Southeast Asia. According to the new data, since 2016 banks and other investors have pumped $95.2 billion into forest-risk companies in Brazil, $54.2 billion to those in Southeast Asia, and $4.5 billion to those in Central and West Africa. In the years since the Paris Agreement was signed, those companies have benefited…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay