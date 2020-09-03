Europe’s richest countries importing Brazillian beef linked to millions of tons of emissions: report

Millions of tons of emissions are embedded in Europe’s Brazillian beef imports each year, equivalent to the annual footprint of between 300,000 and 2.4 million EU citizens, according to a new report by London-based NGO Earthsight. The researchers found as much as 21 million tons of Greenhouse Gas emissions may have been attached to Europe’s beef imports in 2019, with the highest emissions linked to Italy, followed by the Netherlands, Spain, Germany and the United Kingdom. Earthsight said in its report, The carbon lottery: Estimating carbon footprints embedded in European imports of Brazilian beef, that the emissions were equivalent to the annual footprint of up to 2.4 million EU citizens. Though global emissions are expected to see a record fall this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Brazil is set to defy the trend, with a predicted rise of between 10% and 20%. Deforestation and cattle ranching account for over half of the country’s emissions. Most of the imported emissions are linked to cattle ranching in Mato Grosso, a Brazillian state that straddles the Amazon and Cerrado biomes. Two companies, JBS and Silca, were found to be responsible for almost a quarter of the estimated emissions documented by Earthsight, while just eight farms were responsible for over half of all imported emissions. Italian firms Silica and Bervini Primo, Brazilian firm JBS’s European operations, and German food giant Tonnies Fleisch had higher embedded carbon footprints than entire recipient countries, according to the report. The research looked at average emission estimates across…This article was originally published on Mongabay

