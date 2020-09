Europe's small Vega rocket returns to action

From BBC

Europe’s small rocket, Vega, is back in business.

An enforced hiatus following the loss of a vehicle in July 2019 ended late on Wednesday with the successful deployment of 53 new satellites.

The payloads were dropped off high above the Earth using a new dispenser system that will now become a regular feature on future missions.

The aim is for Vega to service a big chunk of the vibrant market now emerging for small satellites.

Operators of these spacecraft, who’re often just start-ups, SMEs or university departments, can’t afford a dedicated launch and look to share the cost by sharing a ride to orbit.

The development of the Small Spacecraft Mission Service (SSMS) dispenser used on Wednesday’s mission was largely funded by the European Space Agency.

“This launch demonstrates Esa’s ability to use innovation to lower the costs, become more flexible, more agile and make steps towards commercialisation,” the agency’s director general, Jan Wörner, said.

“This enhanced ability to access space for innovative small satellites will deliver a range of positive results from new environmental research to demonstrating new technologies.”

The dispenser can accommodate a range of volumes and masses – from the 1kg, 10cm-cubed nanosatellites (or cubesats), all the way up to the more bulky 500 kg minisatellites.

Indeed, one company aboard Wednesday’s flight, Swarm Technology of San Francisco, deployed tiny spacecraft that measured just 10cm by 10cm by 2.5cm.

These are to be used in a communications constellation relaying short messages and data from connected devices – what’s known as a Machine-to-Machine service.

The largest batch of payloads belonged to the Planet Earth observation company. It put up 14 of its latest “Super Doves”. Planet uses the satellites to make a once daily image of the entire globe.

These latest spacecraft have improved sensors that return enhanced spectral information, enabling more detailed analysis of the