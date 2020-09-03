Philippine wildlife reporting app promises to upgrade fight against trafficking

MANILA — In the Philippines, it’s normal for neighbors to share their food, and — since areas most are still under a form of lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic — even toiletries, clothes, and other essentials. But what if a neighbor gives you wild animals? That’s exactly what happened to Christian Atienza, a resident of the town of Mabini in Batangas province, south of Manila. Imagine his surprise when his neighbor, Philip Ramos, turned over hatchlings of brahminy kites (Haliastur indus), locally known as lawin. Ramos says he found the hatchlings in a neighborhood forest near his house and tried to release them back into the wild, but they kept returning to his home. At a loss for what to do with the young birds of prey, he handed them over to Atienza who, in turn, took care of them. Atienza reported the brahminy kites to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) after receiving offers and even threats from aggressive buyers. Brahminy kites are found from the Indian subcontinent through Southeast Asia and down to Australia. In the Philippines, they’re considered a threatened species, one of many that make up the country’s 50 billion peso ($1 billion) illegal wildlife trade. In the case of Atienza’s Brahminy kites, they were taken to the government’s wildlife rescue center in Quezon City on May 10 and have been there since. But even for people like Atienza, who try to do the right thing, informing authorities about wildlife sightings can be…This article was originally published on Mongabay

