Around the world, a fire crisis flares up, fueled by human actions

There have been more fires alerts around the world this year than last year, spelling dire consequences for health, biodiversity, and the economy — and human actions are mostly to blame. “The world witnessed the devastating consequences of the fires last year, from billions of wildlife lost and people losing their homes and livelihoods, not to mention the impact on climate,” said Fran Price, global leader for forests at WWF. “And yet, here we are again.” Krasnoyarsk, Siberia, is just one region where fires are burning throughout Russia in 2020. Image by Greenpeace International. Fire alerts in April were 13% higher this year compared to the same period last year, according to a newly released report by WWF and Boston Consulting Group. In 2019, the world looked on in horror as one-fifth of Australia’s entire temperate broadleaf and mixed forest biome burned, an area nearly the size of England. Last year, Russia had the second-highest level of forest fires recorded, and 2020 is projected to be worse. A lone wallaby foraging for food in a burned forest outside Mallacoota, Australia. Photo by Jo-Anne McArthur / We Animals. This April, nearly 20% of the forested area of northern Thailand burned, causing dangerous levels of air pollution in Chiang Mai. Around the same time, Ukraine saw the start of the worst wildfires in the history of the Chernobyl region, with fires increasing 30% across the country this year. The report’s analyses are based on NASA Fire Information (VIIRS) and Global Forest Watch…This article was originally published on Mongabay

