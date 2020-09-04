How do we avert global warming, extinctions and pandemics? New app has answers

As the world heads towards 2021 with COVID-19 still raging overhead, it might be easy to forget about the other global crises. But a new app, debuted today, aims to light the way to a brighter future, showing how we can stop global warming, halt extinctions and prevent pandemics – all in one fell swoop. Research shows that global warming above 1.5 degrees Celsius will likely result in the collapse of ecosystems around the world. Scientists say that not only would this result in mass extinctions, but it would also have dire consequences for humans in terms of food and water security, community resilience against environmental disasters, public health and other societal needs that are intrinsically tied to a healthy environment. Jaguars need large areas of connected habitat. Image by Rhett Butler/Mongabay. But, according to the numbers, we’re running out of time to do this. Studies indicate that in order to achieve a good likelihood of staying below the 1.5-degree threshold, the majority of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions need to be avoided. Deforestation is one of the biggest emitters of excess CO2 and reducing it is one of the key components to international strategies aimed at mitigating global warming. However, researchers say that if deforestation and other industry emissions continue at current rates, we’ll be on track to reach the 1.5-degree threshold by 2030. In other words, we have less than 10 years to turn things around. To this end, a team a team of researchers led by Eric…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay