‘Tamper with nature, and everyone suffers’: Q&A with ecologist Enric Sala

Early on in his new book, The Nature of Nature: Why We Need the Wild, marine ecologist and National Geographic explorer-in-residence Enric Sala offers a warning about our ability to control nature and mimic the services on which all life on this planet depend. Several ill-fated experiments in the Biosphere 2 capsule, a research structure designed to mimic the ecological connections found on Earth, revealed how difficult it was to create a system that produced enough oxygen, balanced out the carbon dioxide that the human participants and other animals exhaled, and kept vital pollinating species from going extinct. Sala doesn’t bring up Biosphere 2 to criticize the project. Indeed, he notes that we learned a lot through failure as a result of the effort. But he says it also demonstrates that the best science at the time couldn’t recreate Biosphere 1 — also known as Earth, a self-sustaining wonder that holds a vast array of life that we humans are just beginning to comprehend. (Sala points out that we’ve documented fewer than 2 million of the 9 million species that share our planet.) Given our inability to replicate the global system, it’s perhaps little surprise that our actions have warped the functioning of so much of it. In this modern era, we’re wiping out species on land and in the ocean at unprecedented rates. We’re “converting” forests to grow our crops and raise our livestock. And we’re pumping so much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere that our climate is warming…This article was originally published on Mongabay

