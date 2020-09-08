Experts question integrity of Indonesia’s claim of avoided deforestation

JAKARTA — A U.N. fund has approved a $103.8 million payment to Indonesia for preventing deforestation-based carbon emissions — its biggest payout yet, and one that critics say can’t be justified. The Green Climate Fund (GCF) was set up in 2010 to distribute money, largely from developed countries, to developing ones to keep their forests standing. Last November Indonesia submitted a proposal claiming it had prevented deforestation that could have emitted 20.3 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) from 2014-2016. On Aug. 21, the GCF approved the proposal during an online meeting, making Indonesia the biggest recipient of the fund to date, and the first one outside Latin America. But the proposal drew expressions of concern from several GCF board members, specifically over the way Indonesia had calculated its prevented emissions. Board member Hans Olav Ibrekk, who is also the energy and climate policy director at Norway’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Indonesia’s proposal “has some characteristics that in our view affect environmental integrity of the result.” For one, Ibrekk said the reference period used by Indonesia in its proposal was too long. To measure its performance in reducing emissions, Indonesia used average forest-related emissions over a 20-year period, 1993 to 2012, as its baseline, or Forest Reference Emissions Level (FREL). It then measured its average emissions from 2014 to 2016 against this baseline. In its technical guidance, however, the GCF recommends a baseline of 10 to 15 years, although it allows a maximum of 20 years. “We note that…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay