In search of the ‘forest ghost,’ South America’s cryptic giant armadillo

Arnaud Desbiez, right, and fellow team members reintroduce a giant armadillo into nature. Image courtesy of the Giant Armadillo Project. Arnaud Desbiez leads a team of biologists, but their work is more reminiscent of that of paleontologists. They trek through the Brazilian biomes of the Cerrado grasslands, the Atlantic Forest, and the Pantanal wetlands, looking for any indication of the presence of an animal rarely seen despite its size: the giant armadillo. “It’s basically a forest ghost,” Desbiez says. “Most people don’t even know it. The connection with the giant armadillo is through indirect evidence. Finding one is like finding a needle in a haystack.” According to Desbiez, one of the major threats to the giant armadillo (Priodontes maximus) is basically the lack of knowledge about it. Looking to change that is the Giant Armadillo Project, created in 2010 by two Brazilian organizations, the Institute for Ecological Research (IPÊ) and the Institute for the Conservation of Wild Animals (ICAS). They’ve made several discoveries about the largest of the 20 armadillo species in the world. The giant armadillo is a nocturnal creature that spends most of its time inside the ingenious and vast network of tunnels that it digs, which helps explain why sightings are so rare. It can weigh up to 50 kilograms (110 pounds) and grow to a length of 1.5 meters (5 feet) from snout to tail. It’s also a solitary creature. The giant armadillo is protected by an armor comprising scales, and armed with scythe-shaped claws. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay