No, ‘regenerative ranching’ is not good for grassland birds (commentary)

A staggering 3 billion birds, including 700 million grassland birds, have been lost in the last 50 years. Without question, one of the leading causes of those catastrophic losses has been habitat loss driven by grazing livestock. Yet, latching on to the success of regenerative plant agriculture, beef advocates have launched far-fetched “regenerative ranching” theories that call for cutting down even more trees and grazing more cattle to save birds. It’s a proposal that has no footing in sound science. The feel-good talk about the benefits of regenerative livestock grazing comes without convincing, scalable, scientific evidence to support it. No regulated definitions or criteria exist to define regenerative meat production. Nevertheless, regenerative or “holistic” grazing proponents imagine a positive relationship between bovine hooves and soil that somehow transcends well-documented grazing harms like increased methane emissions, soil erosion and degradation, sedimentation of rivers and impacts to fish, manure pollution, irrigation for supplemental feed crops and pastures to graze. A western meadowlark watched by a cow on a Wyoming ranch. Image courtesy Dusty Downey. The carbon sequestered by nonnative, invasive cattle trampling the lands, so the theory goes, is all that matters to “regenerate” the land. Proponents of this completely unproven theory would have us believe that livestock increase carbon retention, despite substantial science to the contrary. Among other missteps, grazing advocates ignore research documenting grazing’s harm to wildlife. Instead, many regenerative ranching advocates rely on hand-picked anecdotal reports from livestock operators to support the claim that livestock are good for wildlife. While making claims about pastures and soil, for example, regenerative proponents often don’t acknowledge the damage to…This article was originally published on Mongabay

