Super telescope's giant camera spies broccoli

From BBC

How do you test the new sensor for the world’s largest digital camera? You take a picture of broccoli, of course.

This might sound bizarre but the intricate shapes found in the Romanesco version of this plant are a good check that you’re capturing lots of detail.

And for the camera that’s to be fitted to the Vera Rubin Observatory in Chile – performance is everything.

This 3.2 gigapixel device is going to help unlock some of the key outstanding questions in astronomy.

Who knows? It might even get us closer to understanding those cosmic head-scratchers “dark energy” and “dark matter” which appear to be controlling the evolution of so much of what we see when we look up.

The VRO will do this by making what can only be described as a stupendous map of the sky.

The observatory is going to survey its entire field of view every few nights for 10 years.

Not only will Rubin clock the positions of billions of stars and galaxies, but it will also catch anything that moves or flashes. It will be a treasure trove of data that’ll keep scientists busy for decades.

But to undertake such a survey, the VRO needs a special camera – like the one now being assembled at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in California.

At its heart is a 64cm-wide focal plane made up of 189 individual sensors, or charge-coupled devices (CCDs). Getting them all securely and precisely mounted and their complex electronics talking in unison has been an immense challenge.

But the pictures released on Tuesday demonstrate the task has been completed successfully.

The SLAC team isn’t yet in possession of all the camera’s components, such as its lenses, so it used a 150-micron pinhole to project images on to the CCD array.

The brassica plant was deliberately