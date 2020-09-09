Amazon: In the cross-hairs of coronavirus and forest fires

From BBC
By Katy Watson
BBC South America correspondent, São Félix do Xingú
It is dry season in the Amazon and, once again, the forest is on fire.
Last year, Brazil’s biggest city, São Paulo, went dark because of the smoke. But while the smoke travelled far, the outrage travelled even further with European leaders criticising President Jair Bolsonaro for not doing enough to protect the rainforest.
The Brazilian government this year brought in some early measures to curb the number of fires. It imposed a 120-day ban on fires and deployed the army to badly-hit areas.
But, at the same time, President Bolsonaro has declared the fires a lie. His vice-president also told the BBC that the forest was not burning.
The statistics of course say otherwise. According to Brazil’s space agency INPE, the number of fires in the Amazon jumped 28% in July from a year ago. There is concern that August could show a similar rise.
Deforestation and fires
São Félix do Xingú in the state of Pará is at the heart of the inferno. The area has become a deforestation hotspot in recent years.
And as a result, it has also become a focal point for fires as often illegally-cleared land is then illegally burned too.
By day, the smoke drifts into the town and the smell of bonfire lingers in the air. By night, you can sometimes see the sky lit up by flames in the distance.
Struggling to breathe
But the fires are not just killing