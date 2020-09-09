In bid to protect a Philippine pangolin stronghold, little talk of enforcement

PALAWAN, Philippines — At the heart of the island province of Palawan in the western Philippines, a verdant mountain range larger than Bangkok stands like a natural bulwark. It’s a known refuge of the critically endangered Philippine pangolin, but like the docile anteater, this biodiversity haven is under constant threat from deforestation. Forest loss in the Victoria-Anepahan Mountain Range (VAMR), which spans 165,000 hectares (408,000 acres), is driven primarily by illegal logging and clearing for farmland, according to recent satellite data from Global Forest Watch (GFW). This trend has continued despite the country’s pandemic lockdown. “VAMR remains a de facto open access due to the absence of a coherent and actively operating management plan,” Roger Garinga, executive director of the Palawan-based nonprofit IDEAS, which promotes good environmental governance, tells Mongabay. This, he says, is the reason why human activities proliferate in VAMR’s natural forests, home to the Philippine pangolin (Manis culionensis), known locally as balintong. Illegal logging still occurs in Palawan despite a ban imposed since 1991. Between 2001 and 2019, the province lost 152,000 hectares (375,600 acres) of tree cover, an area nearly the size of London, according to GFW data. The island has lost 13% of its tree cover since 2000, when 74% of the land, or more than a million hectares (2.47 million acres), was covered in natural forest. The proposed Victoria-Anepahan Mountain Range protected area. Image created through Global Forest Watch. The link between habitat loss and the survival of the Philippine pangolin is the subject…This article was originally published on Mongabay

