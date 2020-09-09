In Indonesia’s coastal villages, the plastic crisis is both homegrown and invasive

JAKARTA — Proper management of plastic waste is lacking in coastal communities in Indonesia, the No. 2 contributor to the ocean plastic crisis. That’s the conclusion of a recently published study, which notes that the use of plastic is increasingly outpacing mitigation efforts. Researchers from Indonesia and Australia found that waste management and infrastructure capacity in coastal communities in Indonesia’s South Sulawesi province was ineffective in stopping plastic debris from polluting the marine ecosystem. Indonesia is the world’s second-largest plastic polluter, behind only China. Plastic waste in the ocean negatively affects the marine ecosystem as sea creatures like whales, turtles and fish mistake floating plastic waste for food, swallowing material they can’t digest. The plastic accumulates in their bodies over their lifetime, killing them or working their way up the food chain and eventually circling back to humans. “The crisis facing the world’s oceans from plastics is well documented, yet there is little knowledge of the perspectives and experiences of communities facing overwhelming quantities of plastic waste, most of it originating in other regions,” Anna Phelan, lead author of the new paper and a researcher from the University of Queensland, in a statement. Map of Indonesia with Selayar Islands and Wakatobi Islands shown in the rectangles. Image courtesy of Phelan et al. Results from surveys, interviews and focus group discussions conducted by the paper’s authors with nearly 6,700 households in the province’s Selayar and Wakatobi archipelagic subdistricts showed that knowledge about plastic waste and how to manage it properly was…This article was originally published on Mongabay

Read the full article on Mongabay