Coronavirus: Disposable masks 'causing enormous plastic waste'

From BBC

The government has been urged to do more to get people to switch from disposable masks to reusable coverings.

The Liberal Democrats said single-use surgical masks caused “enormous” levels of plastic waste and should not be worn “outside essential clinical settings”.

And the Green Party wants ministers to push the media to show them less, to stop their use becoming “normalised”.

Disposable masks contain plastics which pollute water and can harm wildlife who eat them or become tangled in them.

The UK government said it was investigating ways in which personal protective equipment (PPE) can be “reused in safe ways”.

To help prevent the spread of coronavirus, face coverings – disposable or reusable – are now mandatory on public transport, in shops and in some other enclosed spaces in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

The rule only applies on public transport in Wales, but it will be extended to shops and other indoor spaces from Monday.

The latest figures for Britain from the Office for National Statistics suggested 96% of adults who had left their homes in the past week had worn a face covering.

The official guidance for England is to wear a reusable, washable one where possible.

It also states that used disposable face coverings – often containing the plastic polypropylene – should be put in “black bag” waste bins “or a litter bin if you’re outside”.

It adds that people should “not put them in a recycling bin as they cannot be recycled through conventional recycling facilities” and “take them home… if there is no litter bin – do not drop them as litter”.

But with the public being told to cover their faces, environmental groups say hundreds of thousands, even millions, of single-use masks are being dumped outdoors, blighting towns and the countryside.

As part of its Great British Beach Clean, running from 18 to 25