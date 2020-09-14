Stolen from the wild, rare reptiles and amphibians are freely traded in EU

With its pastel-colored skin and mouth that seems fixed into a smile, the web-footed gecko (Pachydactylus rangei) is a charming-looking creature. The species, which is endemic to the Namib Desert, is nationally protected in South Africa, where it’s considered to be a critically endangered species. Yet these geckos are regularly collected for the international exotic pet trade, and have even appeared for sale on European Facebook pages. The trade of the web-footed gecko is just one case discussed in a new report published by Pro Wildlife, an animal welfare and species protection group based in Germany. The report documents more than 120 reptile and amphibian species that are protected in their countries of origin, but are able to be legally traded within Europe due to the European Union’s lack of internal trade barriers and controls. The report states that approximately three-quarters of reptile species and more than 80% of amphibian species caught up in the European exotic pet trade are also not listed under CITES, the multilateral treaty that either prohibits or strictly regulates international trade of threatened species. Pachydactylus rangei. Image by Stefan Kümmel / Creative Commons. “It’s not illegal to possess these animals and to sell these animals within Europe,” Sandra Altherr, co-author of the report and co-founder of Pro Wildlife, told Mongabay. “We try to keep pressure on the EU to get this forward, and the time is very good because the EU is just discussing its EU wildlife action plan and also its biodiversity strategy, and…This article was originally published on Mongabay

