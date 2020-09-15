500 years of species loss: Humans drive defaunation across Neotropics

A new study provides an in-depth look at the detrimental impacts of human activities on wildlife in the Neotropical region of the Americas over the past 500 years. The study, published Sept. 15 in Nature Scientific Reports, found that more than 56% of species in mammal assemblages, or groups of coexisting species, living in the Neotropics, have died out since 1500, about the time that European colonization began. The biggest losses were seen in ungulate species, such as the lowland tapir (Tapirus terrestris) and the white-lipped peccary (Tayassu pecari). White-lipped peccary. Image by Bernard Dupont / Wikipedia Commons. Humans are largely responsible for this extensive loss of wildlife, or defaunation, the study found, with overhunting, habitat loss, intentional or accidental fires, and the introduction of invasive species and disease all playing a part. While wildlife and habitat have steadily declined since the 16th century, losses have become even more pronounced in the past 50 years, according to co-author Carlos Peres, professor of tropical conservation ecology at the University of East Anglia (UEA) in the U.K. “We’ve had a big hike in habitat loss, which more or less coincides with the first big road that reaches the Amazon from the rest of Brazil,” Peres told Mongabay. “As you know, the Amazon was isolated from the rest of Brazil until 1971, and so that’s a big landmark in terms of tropical deforestation.” The study, led by researchers from UEA and the University of São Paulo (USP), Brazil, used animal inventories at 1,029…This article was originally published on Mongabay

