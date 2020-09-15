Bolivia’s jaguar seizures down as suspicions rise over new mafia

In 2016, in the midst of the first investigations into jaguar trafficking in Bolivia, biologist Ángela Núñez received a short audio clip via Whatsapp: “Teeth, tiger”. That was all she could hear and it was enough. The file was sent by an informant close to the Manuripi-Heath Amazon National Wildlife Reserve in Pando who claimed the voice was that of a Chinese worker working on a bridge in the area. Although Núñez alerted her colleagues in the National Service of Protected Areas (Sernap) at the time, she confesses that due to lack of budget they were unable to reach the site. This is one of the stories that Núñez and other scientists studying jaguars in Bolivia have collected from the field over the past seven years. In addition to these, there are advertisements on local radio stations and even flyers pasted on the streets promoting jaguar hunting in order to sell their parts. Authorities have managed to investigate and prosecute 21 of these traffickers, according to figures from the General Direction of Biodiversity (DGBAP) based at the environment ministry. Of these, five have been sentenced. Yet these developments began to slow down more than a year ago and since January 2019 there have been no new seizures of jaguar parts. Nevertheless, Bolivia has begun to act and, along with scientists with public entities is currently participating in one of the strongest campaigns in Latin America to prevent the loss of an estimated 6,000 to 7,000 jaguars in the country. The…This article was originally published on Mongabay

