Game changer: NASA data tool could revolutionize Amazon fire analysis

A VIIRS image of the Amazon's Xingu region on September 8th, including the locations of VIIRS active fire detections. Shown are well-developed fire fronts for active understory fires in the Xingu and the buildup of smoke in the western Amazon. Image from NASA's WorldView site. With more than 1,000 major fires already detected this year across the Amazon, impacting the rainforest and Indigenous and traditional communities, scientists are offering a sliver of hope to land managers seeking to curb future fires as new satellite data technologies come online. For the last month, a single massive wildfire has burned in the Amazon understory, claiming as much of 24,994 hectares (61,762 acres) of pristine rainforest in an area sandwiched between the Jamanxim National Forest and the Baú Indigenous Territory in Pará state, Brazil — both of which are protected areas long subjected to invasions by land grabbers who regularly use fire as a tool to clear and steal public land. Just this one fire will send almost 3 million tons of carbon into the atmosphere over the coming years as the charred trees die off and decompose, according to new data from a recently launched NASA Amazon fire tool. That's the equivalent in emissions of 700,000 cars driven for one year. But here's the silver lining: as recently as last year, scientists couldn't have known all of this. Amazon fires have in the past typically been tracked by counting hotspots, which can't account for the number or size of actual fires, the precise…

