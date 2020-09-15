In Brazil’s Bahia, peasant farmers and cowboys keep the Cerrado alive

For more than a century, the natural cycles of the Cerrado grasslands have guided the lives of the farmers and cowboys in the deep west of Brazil’s Bahia state. Residents of what’s known here as the Gerais, the native Cerrado areas, and communities that manage common pastureland have long lived in harmony with the planet’s most biodiverse savanna. The Cerrado defines where they raise their livestock, when they will sow their fields, and how they collect their life-sustaining water. But today, this part of the Cerrado depends on them. The Community Association of Small Cattle Ranchers of the Clemente Communal Pasture stands out for its work to protect the environment. The group, based in the municipality of Correntina, about 850 kilometers (530 miles) west of Salvador, the state capital, says that its “thousands of peasants have produced a diverse range of foods” for more than 60 years here, with little or no state support. They finally gained acknowledgement for their work when, in July this year, Brazil’s National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) gave the association an award for their community-based agriculture seen as an example of good rural practices. “What keeps this part of the Cerrado alive is the way we preserve vegetation, all of us together,” says Eldo Moreira, a member of the association. The exact number of communal pasture communities in the area similar to Clemente’s is unknown. What is known, however, is that that virtually all of them manage common areas of the Cerrado…This article was originally published on Mongabay

